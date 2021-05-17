-
-
How to watch PGA Championship, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
-
May 17, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- May 17, 2021
- Kiawah Island is the site for the 2021 PGA Championship. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Kiawah Island is the venue this week for the PGA Championship as Collin Morikawa defends his first major championship title.
There are plenty of storylines entering the week, including Jordan Spieth looking to complete the career Grand Slam to Rory McIlroy revisitng the venue where he won by eight shots in 2012 at the PGA.
The field is deep and features plenty of stars, including Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama.
Here's everything you need to follow the action.
Tee times (expected to be released on Tuesday, May 18)
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Bonus: Thursday-Friday, Featured Group #1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+), Thursday-Friday, Featured Group #2, #3, #4, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Saturday-Sunday, Featured Group #1, #2, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+), Featured Group #3, #4, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+).
Radio: Thursday – Sunday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (on SiriusXM 208, XM 92. Not available on PGA TOUR Digital platforms).
NOTE: The PGA of America, who owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the PGA Championship website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
MUST READS
-
-