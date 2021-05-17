  • Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay to fill in for Max Homa at PGA Championship

    NBC on-course reporter will pinch-hit while Homa’s regular caddie plays U.S. Amateur Four-Ball

  • Jim “Bones” Mackay will caddie for Max Homa at the PGA Championship this week at Kiawah Island. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)Jim “Bones” Mackay will caddie for Max Homa at the PGA Championship this week at Kiawah Island. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)