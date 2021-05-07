-
-
How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
May 07, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- May 07, 2021
- Quail Hollow is the site once again for the Wells Fargo Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship takes place Friday from Quail Hollow. The star-studded field includes FedExCup leader Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Viktor Hovland and Will Zalatoris. Max Homa returns as the defending champion from 2019. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Max Homa/Jon Rahm/Tim Wilkinson
(tee times)
Justin Thomas/Viktor Hovland/Patrick Cantlay
(tee times)
Bryson DeChambeau/Joaquin Niemann/Xander Schauffele
(tee times)
Stewart Cink/Patrick Reed/Rory McIlroy
(tee times)
MUST READS
Phil Mickelson leads by two shots at Wells Fargo Championship
Rickie Fowler solid in return at Wells Fargo Championship
Keith Mitchell rebounds from bent putter fiasco
A closer look at Bryson DeChambeau’s low-lofted fairway wood
Cut prediction: Wells Fargo Championship
Neck injury forces Webb Simpson to withdraw from Wells Fargo
Insider: Inside Max Homa's mind
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-