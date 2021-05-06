-
Cut prediction: Wells Fargo Championship
May 06, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau's approach from the rough yields birdie at Wells Fargo
2021 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +0.85 strokes per round
Morning wave: +1.26
Afternoon wave: +0.43
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
72 players at 0 or better (T53)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 1 over par: 41.8%
2. Even par: 28.0%
3. 2 over par: 20.6%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Phil Mickelson (1, -7, 11.4%)
2. Justin Thomas (T18, -2, 8.2%)
3. Keegan Bradley (T2, -5, 7.4%)
4. Viktor Hovland (T18, -2, 5.5%)
5. Corey Conners (T18, -2, 4.7%)
6. Bryson DeChambeau (T35, -1, 4.4%)
7. Tommy Fleetwood (T4, -4, 4.4%)
8. Brian Harman (T10, -3, 3.6%)
9. Luke List (T4, -4, 3.5%)
10. Gary Woodland (T4, -4, 3.5%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Wells Fargo Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.