-
-
How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
May 04, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- May 04, 2021
- Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay will be grouped with Viktor Hovland on Thursday and Friday. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
The opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship takes place Thursday from Quail Hollow. The star-studded field includes FedExCup leader Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Viktor Hovland and Will Zalatoris. Max Homa returns as the defending champion from 2019. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Max Homa/Jon Rahm/Webb Simpson
(tee times)
Justin Thomas/Viktor Hovland/Patrick Cantlay
(tee times)
Bryson DeChambeau/Joaquin Niemann/Xander Schauffele
(tee times)
Stewart Cink/Patrick Reed/Rory McIlroy
(tee times)
MUST READS
-
-