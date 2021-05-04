-
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo Championship
May 04, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Harold Varner III is playing his best golf of the season entering the Wells Fargo Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Wells Fargo Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 48th 21,391 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 75th
21,331
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 211th
21,144
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 380th
21,020
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,059th
19,343
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,297th
17,481
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 678th 4,986 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 847th 4,964 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,378th
4,900
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,435th
4,894
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 2,809th
4,761
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,710th
3,289
