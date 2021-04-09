-
How to watch the Masters Tournament, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
April 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Augusta National Golf Club is once again the site of the Masters. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Masters takes place Friday. Dustin Johnson is the defending champion from November's staging, and a field of stars including Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm will be chasing the Green Jacket. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92)
Stream: Featured Group coverage, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16 will be available to stream via Masters.com (Thursday, 7:30 a.m. ET; Friday, 8:30 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10:15 a.m. ET on Saturday-Sunday)
Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.
