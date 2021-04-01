-
Dustin Johnson releases menu for the Masters Champions Dinner
April 01, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- April 01, 2021
- Dustin Johnson looks to defend his title next week at the Masters Tournament. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson, the world No. 1 who will be defending his title at the Masters Tournament next week, has released his menu for the Champions’ Dinner.
“Almost as good as the sandwiches!” he wrote on Twitter, along with the invitation to the dinner.
The invitation lists the menu items that will be “Served in Honor of Mr. Dustin Johnson.”
Appetizers
Pigs in a Blanket and Lobster & Corn Fritters
First Course
House Salad or Caesar Salad
Family-Style Sides
Mashed Potatoes and Spring Vegetables
Main Course
Filet Mignon and Miso-Marinated Sea Bass
Dessert
Peach Cobbler and Apple Pie with Vanilla Ice Cream
Almost as good as the sandwiches! #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/TQY6AjSKSD— Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) April 1, 2021
