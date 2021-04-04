Jon Rahm’s wife gives birth before Masters

“Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” Rahm wrote on Instagram. Rahm called Kepa, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20.5 inches long at birth, a “big boy from Basque country.”

Rahm, 26, is ranked 12th in the FedExCup and and third in the world ranking. He and defending champion Dustin Johnson are the only players to finish in the top 10 in each of the past three Masters.

Rahm said at last week’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play that Kelley was due between April 10-12, a range that fell from the Masters’ third round through the Monday after.

“All I can say is if anybody's thinking of a betting on me on the Masters, maybe think about it twice because there's a chance I have to just turn around and leave that week,” Rahm said in Austin. “I've said it before; if I have to leave any event, I'll leave. Being a father is much more important than any golf event would ever be, so that's my head right now.”

Rahm’s situation evoked memories of Phil Mickelson, who finished second in the 1999 U.S. Open while awaiting the birth of his first child. He said he would leave as soon as his beeper sounded but his wife, Amy, didn’t give birth until the following day.

Rahm won’t have to worry about such a situation. He’ll be able to compete at Augusta National with a clear mind.