How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Sunday: Live scores, TV times, tee times
March 28, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play takes place from Austin Country Club. (Darren Carroll/Getty Images)
A winner will be crowned Sunday at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Wednesday-Friday, 2-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Matches). Thursday-Friday, 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET (Featured Matches). Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Matches). Note: No PGA TOUR LIVE coverage on Sunday.
Radio: Wednesday, noon-6 p.m. ET. Thursday-Friday, 2-8 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
