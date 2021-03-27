-
Match recaps for Saturday: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
March 27, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 27, 2021
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood’s ace on the 4th hole in Round 4 of the 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play
The Round of 16 begins Saturday at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
RELATED: Live scoring, tee times, bracket | Recaps from Friday
As play begins at Austin Country Club, here's a look at the early matches slated for Saturday. And tune into PGA TOUR LIVE to catch the early action.
Tommy Fleetwood vs. Dylan Frittelli, 8:35 a.m. ET
Billy Horschel vs. Kevin Streelman, 8:46 a.m. ET
Sergio Garcia vs. Mackenzie Hughes, 8:57 a.m. ET
Robert MacIntyre vs. Victor Perez, 9:08 a.m. ET
Scottie Scheffler vs. Ian Poulter, 9:19 a.m. ET
Jon Rahm vs. Erik van Rooyen, 9:30 a.m. ET
Bubba Watson vs. Brian Harman, 9:41 a.m. ET
Matt Kuchar vs. Jordan Spieth, 8:52 a.m. ET
MATCH RECAPS
Check back here as matches conclude for analysis and player reaction.
