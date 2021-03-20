-
-
How to Watch The Honda Classic, Round 3: Live leaderboard, TV times, tee times, live stream
-
March 20, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 20, 2021
- PGA National is once again the site of The Honda Classic. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The third round of The Honda Classic takes place Saturday from PGA National. Aaron Wise leads by three over Brandon Hagy and first-round leader Matt Jones. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Golf Channel/PGA TOUR LIVE Freeview). Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
8:45 a.m. ET: Ryan Armour, Pat Perez
9:45 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, C.T. Pan
11:10 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell
1:05 p.m. ET: Harry Higgs, Brice Garnett
MUST READS
Five players who could be in for a big weekend
Westwood leaves confident despite missed cut
Scott goes shoeless to save par
Tiger Woods back at home recovering
How water balls affect the Florida Swing
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.