-
-
How to Watch The Honda Classic, Round 2: Live leaderboard, TV times, tee times, live stream
-
March 19, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 19, 2021
- PGA National is once again the site of The Honda Classic. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
The second round of The Honda Classic takes place Friday from PGA National. The field includes Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood and more stars. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Golf Channel/PGA TOUR LIVE Freeview). Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Sungjae Im, Keith Mitchell, Rickie Fowler
Keegan Bradley, Rhein Gibson, Lee Westwood
Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Zach Johnson
Adam Scott, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter
For the Featured Groups roundtable, click here.
MUST READS
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.