-
-
How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times
-
March 05, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2021
- Bay Hill is once again the site of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard begins today from Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. The strong field includes Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups); 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari
Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth
Max Homa, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
Click here for the Featured Groups roundtable.
MUST READS
Rory McIlroy starts strong, Jordan Spieth builds on momentum at Bay Hill
Bryson DeChambeau’s quest to drive the par-5 sixth at Bay Hill continues
Corey Conners, Rory McIlroy share lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Cut prediction: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Inside the boldest plays at Bay Hill
Woods recovering, sends note of appreciation
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.