Collin Morikawa ‘saws’ way to win at WGC-Workday Championship

BRADENTON, Fla. – Collin Morikawa has almost always excelled from tee to green.

It was the putting that was an issue.

Thanks to a lesson from a World Golf Hall of Famer, that was far from the case at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, where Morikawa shot a final-round 69 to beat Brooks Koepka (70), Billy Horschel (70) and Viktor Hovland (67) by three.

RELATED: Final leaderboard | What's in Morikawa's bag?

“Short game and putting – I mean, that’s it,” J.J. Jakovac, Morikawa’s caddie, said of the big difference in his man this week. “He always hits the ball exceptional. I mean this week was really good, I’m sure he finished number one in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, but that happens often. But it’s just putting making those putts. I mean he putted beautifully all week.”

Morikawa did lead the field in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. Also in SG: Tee to Green.

His work on those greens, where he was 213th in Strokes Gained: Putting on the season, made the difference. He was 10th in SG: Putting at the WGC-Workday, not only holding his own but gaining strokes on the field. And he did it using a “saw” putting grip, rotating his right hand around to push the club through the hitting zone, that he picked up from Mark O’Meara.

He also got a chipping lesson on site from NBC Golf analyst Paul Azinger.

“I heard about Mark O'Meara using this saw grip,” said Morikawa, who like the PGA TOUR Champions pro is a member of The Summit Club in Las Vegas. “And out of the blue for 18 holes at TPC Summerlin, I was like, let's give it a shot. And I made nothing. Like I made zero putts.

“But for some reason, I couldn't sleep,” he continued. “And that's never happened to me. I've never thought about putting or golf this much in my life, because it felt so good. It just felt so different on how I was putting that I knew I was heading down the right path.”

Added caddie Jakovac, “He said it felt so good it freaked him out.”

Morikawa saw O’Meara at the club the next day, and they spent around an hour together.

“He felt comfortable with it,” O’Meara said from the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona, where he finished T8. “He said it’s the best he’s felt on the greens. I’m not surprised to see the kid win. He’s got an unbelievable future ahead of him. Look, I had mentors, a lot of the great players before me helped me along the line, and I’m always there to help young players.”