×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
BACK
  • Highlights

    Winner's Bag: Collin Morikawa, WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession

  • Highlights

    Collin Morikawa gets up-and-down for birdie at WGC-Workday

Collin Morikawa picked up his fourth PGA TOUR title with a victory at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession. His four wins is the most by any player under the age of 25. Take a look at what's in his bag.

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees @8.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees @13.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (4-6), TaylorMade P730 (7-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52, 56-14F @55), TaylorMade MG2 (60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: TaylorMade Spider FCG

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord

PREVIOUS

Winner's Bag: Max Homa, The Genesis Invitational

NEXT

Winner's Bag: Branden Grace, Puerto Rico Open

PREVIOUS NEXT