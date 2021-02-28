-
Winner's Bag: Collin Morikawa, WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession
February 28, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Collin Morikawa gets up-and-down for birdie at WGC-Workday
Collin Morikawa picked up his fourth PGA TOUR title with a victory at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession. His four wins is the most by any player under the age of 25. Take a look at what's in his bag.
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees @8.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees @13.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (4-6), TaylorMade P730 (7-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52, 56-14F @55), TaylorMade MG2 (60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider FCG
Ball: TaylorMade TP5
Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord