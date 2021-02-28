Players, staff support Tiger Woods by wearing red on Sunday

Golfers from the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour and even the maintenance staff at the Puerto Rico Open are wearing red and black on Sunday to support Tiger Woods who is recovering from a single-car accident last week.

The 82-time PGA TOUR winner underwent surgery after suffering comminuted open fractures to the upper and lower sections of his right leg along with significant trauma to his ankle.

Cameron Champ, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas are just a few of the TOUR players showing their support at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

“The only thing that matters now is his well-being,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Wednesday.

Tiger’s team tweeted, “He is now recovering and in good spirits” on Friday after follow-up procedures.

“He's a human being at the end of the day,” Rory McIlroy said. “And he's already been through so much. At this stage I think everyone should just be grateful that he's here, that he's alive, that his kids haven't lost their dad. That's the most important thing. Golf is so far from the equation right now, it's not even on the map at this point.”