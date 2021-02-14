-
How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
February 14, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The final round gets underway today at Pebble Beach Golf Links. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Sunday welcomes the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Jordan Spieth holds a two-shot lead with Nate Lashley, Tom Hoge, Russell Knox, Patrick Cantlay and Daniel Berger close behind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Jim Furyk, Ryan Moore, Matthew NeSmith
Sunday, 12:12 p.m. ET
Akshay Bhatia, Charley Hoffman, Jason Dufner
Sunday, 12:45 p.m. ET
MUST READS
