-
-
How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 2: Live scores, TV times, tee times
-
February 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 05, 2021
- TPC Scottsdale is once again the venue for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Round 2 begins today at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The strong field includes Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
NBC Sports EDGE BetCast: Get a bettor’s view with insights and analysis, plus live odds powered by PointsBet. Thursday-Friday, 3:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler
Daniel Berger, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
Harris English, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas
Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Hideki Matsuyama
Click here for the Featured Groups roundtable.
MUST READS
Stricker turns back clock in Phoenix
NeSmith, Hubbard share first-round lead
A quieter Waste Management Phoenix Open
Cut prediction: Waste Management Phoenix Open
Inside the PGA TOUR's nuttiest hole-in-one
Why Webb Simpson is an outlier among golf's elite
Harry Higgs: 'I just do it with a smile'
Justin Thomas optimistic about personal growth
How missing crowds have affected scoring
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.