How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4: Live leaderboard, tee times, TV times
January 31, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2021
- Torrey Pines provides the backdrop once again for the Farmers Insurance Open. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Round 4 begins today at the Farmers Insurance Open. The strong field includes Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson and more. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS). Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), Sunday, 11:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
12:50 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Ryan Palmer, Will Zalatoris
1:00 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Sam Ryder
MUST READS
