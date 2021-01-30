Ortiz, Reed share lead at Farmers Insurance Open

Carlos Ortiz earned his first PGA TOUR win in November. Now he’s in contention for his second.

Ortiz will enter the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open tied for the lead with Patrick Reed at 10-under 206.

Ortiz started the day in 21st place but his 66 on Torrey Pines’ tough South Course was Saturday’s low score by two shots. He birdied four of his final six holes.

He had missed the cut in his last two starts at this tournament and was a combined 8 over par in his previous four appearances at Torrey Pines. The 2014 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year is having his best season on the PGA TOUR, however. He is 10th in the FedExCup thanks to three top-15s in his last four starts, including his maiden win at the Vivint Houston Open. Ortiz could take over the lead in the FedExCup with a win Sunday and become the first multiple winner this season.

“I think I'm getting to know myself and I'm having a different perspective on the way I'm playing,” Ortiz said. “I'm taking it easier, I'm trying to see the good things in everything, not only on the golf course. I just want to come out here, give my best. If my best is 78 or 66, that's okay, but as long as I give my best, that's all I'm trying to do here right now.”

Reed shot 70 on Saturday and had to answer questions after the round about his drop on the 10th hole for an embedded ball. He shot 31 on his opening nine Saturday but had to birdie 18 to salvage a 3-over 39 on his final nine holes.

Five players – Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott, Lanto Griffin and Sam Burns – are tied for third, two shots off the lead. Rahm, the No. 2 player in the world, won the first of his five PGA TOUR titles at Torrey Pines four years ago. Hovland, 23, won his second PGA TOUR title at the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN last month. Burns, 24, is seeking his first PGA TOUR title, while Griffin is coming off a career year in 2020, when he qualified for his first TOUR Championship. Scott is trying to become the third Australian to win at Torrey Pines in the last four years.

Rory McIlroy and Will Zalatoris, who is playing on a sponsor exemption, are among the players who are three shots back. Zalatoris already has earned special temporary membership on the PGA TOUR this year and also leads the Korn Ferry Tour’s Regular Season Points List.