Wolff WDs from Farmers Insurance Open with hand injury
January 28, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Matthew Wolff carded a 78 in the first round on the South Course at Torrey Pines. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Matthew Wolff withdrew after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open with a hand injury.
Wolff shot 78 on Torrey Pines’ South Course while playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.
“This week I’ve been battling an injury with my right hand that I’ve fought to play through but has unfortunately continued to worsen over the last 24 hours,” Wolff said in a statement. “It’s become clear I need to make the tough but right decision to properly address the pain in order to be able to play at 100% as quickly as possible. I’m disappointed to withdraw from one of my favorite tournaments of the year but want to thank the PGA TOUR, Farmers Insurance team and incredible volunteers for their hospitality.”
Wolff made 14 pars Thursday on the South Course but also suffered two triple-bogeys, on the seventh and 10th holes. He began his day with a bogey on the first hole before holing a bunker shot on 18 for his lone birdie of the day.
Wolff is 16th in this season’s FedExCup after runner-up finishes at both the U.S. Open and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
