How to watch The American Express, Round 1: Tee times, live scores, live stream, TV times
January 20, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2021
- Round 1 of The American Express begins Thursday. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Play opens today at The American Express. The strong field includes Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ and Patrick Cantlay. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Sunday, 2 p.m.- 7 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
FEATURED GROUPS
Patrick Reed, Andrew Landry, Gary Woodland
Kevin Na, Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau
Cameron Champ, Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey
Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler
Click here for the Featured Groups roundtable
