Power Rankings: The American Express
January 18, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Patrick Reed is one to watch this week at The American Express. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Refer to it as “The Hope” and most golf fans know what it is, or what it was. Images of gags, giggles and golf fill the memory bank, and in that order.
In addition to Bob Hope’s name planted in the name of the annual PGA TOUR stop in La Quinta, California, for decades, his presence and spirit is the foundation of the event. Even after his death in 2003, the hilarity has ensued so well that only a pandemic could disrupt the occasion.
This year, and fingers crossed with non-comedic intentions, only this year, what today is known as The American Express will consist only of the golf due to the universal concerns associated with COVID-19. As a result, modifications to the format have been made.
Scroll past the projected contenders for details of what has changed. They include the reduction of one course and a different but familiar cut.
POWER RANKINGS: THE AMERICAN EXPRESS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Joel DahmenFirst trip in three years. He’s achieved a lot in the interim, so his 0-for-2 record here is irrelevant beyond the invaluable experience. Concluded the fall with a 5-for-5 burst with a pair of top 20s.First trip in three years. He’s achieved a lot in the interim, so his 0-for-2 record here is irrelevant beyond the invaluable experience. Concluded the fall with a 5-for-5 burst with a pair of top 20s. 14 Sam BurnsHasn’t competed since a T7 in Houston in early November, although he had committed to The RSM Classic. In two trips to the Coachella Valley, he’s finished T18 (2019) and T6 (2020).Hasn’t competed since a T7 in Houston in early November, although he had committed to The RSM Classic. In two trips to the Coachella Valley, he’s finished T18 (2019) and T6 (2020). 13 Abraham AncerHis failure to keep pace at Waialae despite a pair of sub-70s yielded the weekend off and earlier adjustments to the mainland. Runner-up here last year and finished T18 in 2019.His failure to keep pace at Waialae despite a pair of sub-70s yielded the weekend off and earlier adjustments to the mainland. Runner-up here last year and finished T18 in 2019. 12 Andrew LandryThe defending champ also lost in a playoff in this event in 2018, so his comfort level is higher here than anywhere. His only notable performance since the 2020 title was a T4 at Sea Island.The defending champ also lost in a playoff in this event in 2018, so his comfort level is higher here than anywhere. His only notable performance since the 2020 title was a T4 at Sea Island. 11 Brooks KoepkaWhile his curious struggles continue in non-majors, he still needs to be considered a threat, even as a first-timer at PGA WEST. Both courses allow for the chance to lock in quickly.While his curious struggles continue in non-majors, he still needs to be considered a threat, even as a first-timer at PGA WEST. Both courses allow for the chance to lock in quickly. 10 Peter MalnatiPiled onto that blistering fortnight in October with a pair of top 25s since. Led Sony (T14) in putts per GIR and putting: birdies-or-better percentage, his bread and butter. T18 here in 2019.Piled onto that blistering fortnight in October with a pair of top 25s since. Led Sony (T14) in putts per GIR and putting: birdies-or-better percentage, his bread and butter. T18 here in 2019. 9 Adam LongBroke through here as a rookie in 2019 with a balanced attack accentuated by a white-hot putter. His nose for leaderboards is documented and includes four top 15s in eight starts this season.Broke through here as a rookie in 2019 with a balanced attack accentuated by a white-hot putter. His nose for leaderboards is documented and includes four top 15s in eight starts this season. 8 Adam HadwinMissed last year’s edition due to the birth of his first child. His return couldn’t come around soon enough as he ended 2020 in a tailspin. Since 2016, he’s gone T6-2nd-T3-T2 at PGA WEST.Missed last year’s edition due to the birth of his first child. His return couldn’t come around soon enough as he ended 2020 in a tailspin. Since 2016, he’s gone T6-2nd-T3-T2 at PGA WEST. 7 Tony FinauWarmed up at Kapalua (T31) before taking a week off in advance of his fourth appearance at PGA WEST. Personal-best T14 last year. He’s 6-for-6 this season with a pair of T8s among four top 25s.Warmed up at Kapalua (T31) before taking a week off in advance of his fourth appearance at PGA WEST. Personal-best T14 last year. He’s 6-for-6 this season with a pair of T8s among four top 25s. 6 Matthew WolffAfter going a respective 2nd-P2 at the U.S. Open and the Shriners to open 2020-21, he limped into the holidays. Now rested and recharged, his strength as a scorer can reignite at PGA WEST.After going a respective 2nd-P2 at the U.S. Open and the Shriners to open 2020-21, he limped into the holidays. Now rested and recharged, his strength as a scorer can reignite at PGA WEST. 5 Kevin NaBecause he’s limited in his course fits, he doesn’t go on tears often, but the Sony champ could rip off another something special at the Amex where he’s 6-for-6 with a pair of top 20s since 2014.Because he’s limited in his course fits, he doesn’t go on tears often, but the Sony champ could rip off another something special at the Amex where he’s 6-for-6 with a pair of top 20s since 2014. 4 Scottie SchefflerStrange to consider that the most recent Rookie of the Year has a score to settle, but it applies at PGA WEST where he co-led after 36 and 54 holes en route to a solo third in last year’s debut.Strange to consider that the most recent Rookie of the Year has a score to settle, but it applies at PGA WEST where he co-led after 36 and 54 holes en route to a solo third in last year’s debut. 3 Sungjae ImProbably sat No. 1 in the Power Rankings a week early (T56, Sony) because he’s gone T12-T10 at PGA WEST since 2019 debut. Co-leads TOUR this season with 27 red numbers and 10 starts.Probably sat No. 1 in the Power Rankings a week early (T56, Sony) because he’s gone T12-T10 at PGA WEST since 2019 debut. Co-leads TOUR this season with 27 red numbers and 10 starts. 2 Patrick CantlayDespite steely resolve, he never minds taking it low when the opportunity presents itself. Since winning the ZOZO, he’s finished T17 (Masters) and T13 (Sentry). T9 here in last trip in 2019.Despite steely resolve, he never minds taking it low when the opportunity presents itself. Since winning the ZOZO, he’s finished T17 (Masters) and T13 (Sentry). T9 here in last trip in 2019. 1 Patrick ReedBecause of its relative ease, PGA WEST can soften the edges of the best talents, but he prevailed here in 2014. First appearance since 2018 and comfortably settling into an early prime at 30.Because of its relative ease, PGA WEST can soften the edges of the best talents, but he prevailed here in 2014. First appearance since 2018 and comfortably settling into an early prime at 30.
Rickie Fowler, Francesco Molinari, Gary Woodland and tournament host Phil Mickelson will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
From its inception in 1960 through the last edition with Hope’s name in the title in 2011, the tournament that has capitalized on an abundance of fun tracks throughout the Coachella Valley was a five-round, 90-hole contest. In 2012, it evolved into a traditional four-round, 72-hole shootout but with a 54-hole cut. (Other specialized cuts for the professionals and for the pro-am portion also have been commonplace.)
This year, with no amateurs knocking it around beside the professionals during the tournament proper, only the Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST will be used. La Quinta Country Club gets the week off. This allows for a standard cut of low 65 and ties at the conclusion of 36 holes. All who survive will play only the Stadium Course in the third and final rounds.
Both courses are stock par 72s. For the first time since the Stadium Course joined the rotation in 2016, its yardage has changed. At 7,147 yards this week, it’s 34 yards longer due to extensions on a trio of par 4s – the 471-yard third (+23 yards), 452-yard ninth (+7) and 439-yard 18th (+4).
Only one hole on the Nicklaus Tournament Course has stretched, but the course underwent a significant change since the last edition. The par-4, 453-yard 18th hole is 22 yards longer, thus increasing the overall length of the test to 7,181 yards. Meanwhile, the former TifDwarf bermuda greens were replaced with TifEagle bermuda. That transition allowed for an expansion of over 50,000 square feet of putting surfaces across the property. The greens now average over 7,700 square feet. In comparison, the targets on the Stadium Course measure just 5,000 square feet on average.
The Nicklaus Tournament Course has played measurably easier than the Stadium Course over time, usually right around one stroke lower. This is expected to continue this week, but the absence of amateurs and with the potential of new hole locations on what could be springy greens on the co-host, scoring may be affected. Everyone in the field of 156 gets only one walk through the Nicklaus Tournament Course, so it may require a couple of years of competition for a new identity to be shaped.
As the host course, only the Stadium is lasered for ShotLink purposes, but the objective in this tournament remains the same – hit greens and sink putts. With the removal of La Quinta CC – the easiest of the traditional trio in the last four years – overall scoring could rise marginally.
For the second consecutive year, Mother Nature could confuse Snowbirds who thought that they left the inclement weather in the rearview mirror on their southern migration. Emphasis on “could.” In advance of last year’s event, rain was forecast early, but it didn’t make an appearance. This week, after a seasonably comfortable and dry start, the risk of rain enters the picture on the weekend as daytime temperatures tumble into the low 60s. Any impact will be limited to potentially slowing greens prepared to run no longer than 11-and-a-half feet on the Stimpmeter. A delay in the action is not expected.
