Expert Picks: The American Express
January 19, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Matthew Wolff, who grew up in California, will feel right at home at The American Express. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's The American Express in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: THE AMERICAN EXPRESS
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 48th
11,084
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 102nd 11,013 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 112th
11,002
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,224th
10,590
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 3,135th
9,932
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,717th
9,612
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,665th 1,819 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 2,339th 1,801 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 3,282nd 1,776 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 3,364th 1,774 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,866th
1,760
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 5,362nd
1,690
As of January 26, 2021, PGATOUR.COM will no longer support Livefyre commenting on our website. We invite you to join the conversation by following and interacting with Rob Bolton on Twitter (@RobBoltonGolf) and PGA TOUR Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels. If you have any feedback or questions, please reach out to us via the Contact Us page.”
