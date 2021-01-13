-
How to watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1: Live leaderboard, TV times, tee times
January 13, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Play opens today at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The strong field includes Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar and defending champion Cameron Smith. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET. Sunday, 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
FEATURED GROUPS
Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman
Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama
Carlos Ortiz, Sungjae Im, Cameron Smith
Harris English, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar
