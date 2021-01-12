-
Expert Picks: Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Abraham Ancer will be one to watch in Hawaii this week. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Sony Open in Hawaii in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: SONY OPEN IN HAWAII
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 33rd
10,225
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 120th
10,102
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 148th
10,084
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,251st
9,712
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 3,181st
9,079
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,781st
8,777
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 2,683rd 925 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 3,407th 915 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 4,385th 901 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 4,525th 898 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 4,977th
890
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,451st
837
