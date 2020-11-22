-
How to watch The RSM Classic, Round 4: Tee times, live leaderboard, TV times
November 22, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The final round begins Sunday at Sea Island Resort. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
The final round takes place today at The RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia. Robert Streb holds the 54-hole lead looking for his second victory at The RSM Classic while local resident Zach Johnson, Camilo Villegas and others lurk. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
