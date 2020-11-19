Masters low amateur Ogletree turns pro

Andy Ogletree, the 2019 U.S. Amateur champion and low amateur at last week’s Masters, announced Thursday that he is turning pro.

Ogletree finished T34 at Augusta National to tie former Masters champion Adam Scott and U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau. Ogletree will play Titleist equipment and wear Peter Millar clothing.

He played the first two rounds of the Masters alongside defending champion Tiger Woods. Ogletree was 4 over par after the first four holes at the Masters but played the remaining 14 holes of the opening round in 3 under. He shot 70 in the second round to make the cut, then played the final two rounds 1 under.

“My amateur golf career was an absolute blast and last week at the Masters is the perfect way for it to end,” Ogletree said. “I’ve had so much fun, met so many great people and have so many incredible memories, but it’s time for me to test my game at the next level, against the best of the best.”

“The game has taken me to so many special places already. I cannot wait to see where it will take me in the future.”

Ogletree finished his amateur career ranked No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He was an All-American in 2019 and 2020 while playing for Georgia Tech.