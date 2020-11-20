-
How to watch The RSM Classic, Round 2: Tee times, live leaderboard, TV times
November 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 2 begins Friday from Sea Island, Georgia. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
The second round takes place today at The RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
