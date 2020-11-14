-
How to watch Masters Tournament, Saturday: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
November 14, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 3 of the Masters begins Saturday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
With play suspended Friday evening due to darkness, Round 2 resumes Saturday morning with 48 golfers still on the course, including Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed. Round 3 of the Masters will get underway with the low 50 players and ties at Augusta. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday, 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., (ESPN) 1 p.m.-5 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (CBS)
Live stream: Click here for the Masters.com streaming schedule. Click here for the live steam.
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Sirius 208 and XM 92)
Note: Augusta National, who owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at The RSM Classic.
