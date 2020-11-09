-
Garcia tests positive for COVID-19
November 09, 2020
- Sergio Garcia won the Masters in 2017. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Statement from Augusta National Golf Club
"Sergio Garcia has informed Augusta National Golf Club that he will not participate in the 2020 Masters Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test result."
Statement from Sergio Garcia
"On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough. The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t. After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week. The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April 👊🏼"
