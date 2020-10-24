-
-
How to watch the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Round 3: Tee times, live scores, TV times
-
October 24, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- October 24, 2020
- Round 3 takes place Saturday at Sherwood. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD begins Saturday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Sunday, 12:45 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.–8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Jazz Janewattananond
Jon Rahm, Alex Noren, Collin Morikawa
Tiger Woods, Adam Hadwin, Chan Kim
