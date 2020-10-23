×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS
Equipment Report
BACK
  • Features

    Tiger has new 3-wood in the bag at Sherwood

  • Features

    Tiger Woods’ long history at Sherwood Country Club

Whenever Tiger Woods makes an equipment change, it’s a big deal. 

Take his putter grip for example. When he made the switch from his traditional PingMan grip into a Lamkin full cord earlier this year, the gearheads went nuts.

This week, Woods is the defending champion in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD. It’s not uncommon before the competition begins to see pictures of his bag with an extra driver or fairway wood, but switches in that department very rarely happen. Especially his 3- and 5-wood. 

His trusty TaylorMade M3 5-wood remains in the bag, but it was his other holdover, the M5 3-wood, that has left the building.

Tiger had a new 3-wood in the bag -- a 15-degree TaylorMade SIM Ti (that plays 14 degrees in the upright setting) with a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX (42.5, D4) shaft – on Thursday.

The actual specs matched up exactly with his M5 but according to Chris Trott from the TaylorMade Tour Truck, there was a really good reason for the switch.

"Tiger is getting ready for Augusta as a lot of guys are,” Trott said. “This 3-wood gave him a bit more distance than his previous gamer and was easier for him to turn over. For Augusta, you have to have a go to club that will do that."

PREVIOUS

What's in Tiger Woods' bag?

PREVIOUS