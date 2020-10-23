-
Tiger has new 3-wood in the bag at Sherwood
October 23, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Whenever Tiger Woods makes an equipment change, it’s a big deal.
Take his putter grip for example. When he made the switch from his traditional PingMan grip into a Lamkin full cord earlier this year, the gearheads went nuts.
This week, Woods is the defending champion in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD. It’s not uncommon before the competition begins to see pictures of his bag with an extra driver or fairway wood, but switches in that department very rarely happen. Especially his 3- and 5-wood.
His trusty TaylorMade M3 5-wood remains in the bag, but it was his other holdover, the M5 3-wood, that has left the building.
Tiger had a new 3-wood in the bag -- a 15-degree TaylorMade SIM Ti (that plays 14 degrees in the upright setting) with a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX (42.5, D4) shaft – on Thursday.
The actual specs matched up exactly with his M5 but according to Chris Trott from the TaylorMade Tour Truck, there was a really good reason for the switch.
"Tiger is getting ready for Augusta as a lot of guys are,” Trott said. “This 3-wood gave him a bit more distance than his previous gamer and was easier for him to turn over. For Augusta, you have to have a go to club that will do that."