Highlights
Win probabilities: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Justin Thomas (1, -14, 27.3%)
2. Patrick Cantlay (T4, -12, 7.2%)
3. Scottie Scheffler (T4, -12, 7.2%)
4. Tyrrell Hatton (T6, -11, 5.4%)
5. Lanto Griffin (T2, -13, 5.1%)
6. Dylan Frittelli (T2, -13, 4.9%)
7. Patrick Reed (T6, -11, 4.7%)
8. Harris English (T6, -11, 3.9%)
9. Webb Simpson (T14, -10, 3.8%)
10. Jon Rahm (T22, -9, 3.8%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Richy Werenski +3.5
Around the Green: Collin Morikawa +3.2
Approach the Green: Brad Kennedy +3.3
Off-the-tee: Bubba Watson +1.9
Total: Richy Werenski +6.9
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.