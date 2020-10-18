-
How to watch THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Round 4: Tee times, live scores, TV times
October 18, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Shadow Creek is the venue for THE CJ CUP this year. (Getty Images)
The final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK begins Sunday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Sunday, 12:45 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.–8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
Sunday: 1:21 p.m. ET
Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann
Sunday: 1:43 p.m. ET
Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Sebastian Munoz
Sunday: 1:54 p.m. ET
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton
Sunday: 2:05 p.m. ET
