-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
-
October 16, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Justin Thomas’ Round 2 highlights from THE CJ CUP
2021 THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Xander Schauffele (1, -14, 61.3%)
2. Tyrrell Hatton (2, -11, 15.6%)
3. Russell Henley (3, -10, 5.2%)
4. Collin Morikawa (T5, -8, 4.2%)
5. Justin Thomas (T8, -6, 2.5%)
6. Jason Kokrak (T5, -8, 2.3%)
7. Talor Gooch (4, -9, 2.1%)
8. Matthew Fitzpatrick (7, -7, 1.7%)
9. Hideki Matsuyama (T8, -6, 1.5%)
10. Jon Rahm (T15, -4, 1.0%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Jason Kokrak +4.7
Around the Green: Xander Schauffele +2.5
Approach the Green: Justin Thomas +2.8
Off-the-tee: Joaquin Niemann +2.4
Total: Xander Schauffele +6.8
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.