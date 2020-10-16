Poulter’s pants get Vegas love

Poulter has worn wild pants many times before including – but not limited to – the union jack, stars and stripes, gold chiffon and all manner of tartan.

In Friday’s second round he sported a slightly less loud version but kept up with the wacky theme with a busy print featuring dice, stars, fruits, swirls and all sorts of colorful concoctions splattered across his lower body.

“Well we really can't have any fun at all in Vegas in terms of going out or hitting the casino floors so then we might as well have some fun on the golf course,” Poulter said after backing up his opening 3-under 69 with a 70 to sit 5-under and tied 13tg through two rounds at Shadow Creek.

“I managed to find some fabrics which the guys that make my pants worked with. I chose some funny prints and they made the into the fun trousers. It’s quite nice to have some fun when you’re in Vegas,” he added.

While many people bring lucky charms to Las Vegas, Poulter stopped short of saying they were lucky pants.

“Let’ s not get carried away with my pants,” he laughed. “They’ll be worn once and once only but it’s nice to still have some fun while we are in town. I hope people enjoy them like I do.”

But what of the final two rounds? Poulter says we’ll just have to wait and see.