How to watch THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Round 3: Tee times, live scores, TV times
October 17, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Shadow Creek is the venue for THE CJ CUP this year. (Getty Images)
Round 3 of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK begins Saturday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Sunday, 12:45 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.–8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Kevin Na
Saturday: 12:58 p.m. ET
Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman
Saturday: 1:09 p.m. ET
Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Andrew Landry
Saturday: 1:42 p.m. ET
Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Lanto Griffin
Saturday: 2:15 p.m. ET
