How to watch Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Round 4: Tee times, live scores, TV times
October 11, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- October 11, 2020
- TPC Summerlin is once again the venue for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. (PGA TOUR)
Round 4 of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open begins Sunday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Featured Groups, Featured Holes (Thursday-Sunday, 9:40 a.m.-8 p.m. ET)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.–8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
10:45 a.m. ET: Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo
11:35 a.m. ET: Sebastian Munoz, C.T. Pan
12:40 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann
1:10 p.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Russell Henley
3:15 p.m. ET: Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim
3:25 p.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Kevin Na
