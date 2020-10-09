DeChambeau defends groundbreaking game plan

LAS VEGAS – Bryson DeChambeau knows some people consider him a one-dimensional player solely obsessed with distance. He thinks that is an unfair characterization of his game, however, and he used Friday’s post-round press conference to defend his groundbreaking approach to golf.

This week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open is DeChambeau’s first start since his six-shot victory in the U.S. Open. He shot a 9-under 62 in Thursday’s opening round at TPC Summerlin and added a 67 on Friday to sit just one shot off the lead.

DeChambeau’s incredible length has been on display again this week. No one had driven TPC Summerlin’s seventh green in the ShotLink era until DeChambeau did it Thursday. He repeated the feat Friday and made eagle, then added another eagle at the par-5 16th, where he had just 148 yards to the hole.

Distance isn’t the only factor in his success at TPC Summerlin, though. He’s third in greens hit (32 of 36) and 17th in driving accuracy (21 of 28). He also leads the field in driving distance, averaging 352.2 yards.

Hitting it that far takes incredible strength. There’s no denying DeChambeau has packed on the pounds in the past year. It was at this event a year ago that he announced his intentions to bulk up in a quest for increased length off the tee.

But hitting a golf ball as hard as DeChambeau does, and keeping those tee shots in play, also takes skill. And while long tee shots help him shoot lower scores, there’s more to the game than just hitting it far.

That’s something DeChambeau thinks his critics are missing. He replied to the latest round of criticism after being told that Matthew Fitzpatrick, a fellow former U.S. Amateur champion, said Friday that DeChambeau’s play makes “a bit of a mockery of the game.”

DeChambeau responded, “I appreciate that comment. It's a compliment to me honestly. I think he's looking out for certain set of players, and I appreciate that. My whole goal is to play the best golf I possibly can, and this game has given me the opportunity showcase something pretty special.

“A year ago I wasn't hitting in anywhere near as far as I am today. It took a lot of work, a lot of hours to work through the night to figure out a lot of this stuff… from my perspective, I think it takes a little bit more skill to do what I'm doing, and that's why there are only a few people doing it out here… and albeit my fairway percentages are a little bit down, I'm still believe I'm hitting it straighter than what I was last year with the distances that I was hitting back then.

“I feel like I've started to go down a path that's allowed me to have an advantage over everyone, and I think that is a skillset when you look at it. For me out there today, I was still able to hit a lot of fairways at 360 yards. That's tough to do with drivers.”

Fitzpatrick is listed at 5 feet, 10 inches and 155 pounds. He finished 121st in driving distance last season but has won five times on the European Tour thanks in part to his incredible work on the greens. He was second on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting last season. He shares the 36-hole lead in this week’s European Tour event, the BMW PGA Championship, with reigning Open Championship winner Shane Lowry. It was after his second round at Wentworth that Fitzpatrick made his comments about DeChambeau.

“I’m biased because I’m not quite the longest. But in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, fair play to Bryson, he won and shot six under. But the fairways were tight as hell. I drove it brilliantly and actually played pretty well but I was miles behind. He’s in the rough and miles up and he’s hitting wedges from everywhere. It just makes a bit of a mockery of the game,” Fitzpatrick told reporters after getting into a tie for the 36-hole lead at Wentworth.

“I looked at Shot Tracker yesterday, to see some of the places Bryson hit it (in Vegas). He was cutting corners. And when he’s on, there’s no point. It doesn’t matter if I play my best. He’s going to be 50 yards in front of me off the tee, and the only thing where I can compete with him is putting. Which is just ridiculous.

“In my opinion, it’s not a skill to hit the ball a long way. I could put on 40 pounds. I could go and see a bio-mechanist. I could gain 40 yards; that’s actually a fact. I could put another two inches on my driver. But the skill is to hit the ball straight. That’s the skill. He’s just taking the skill out of it in my opinion. I’m sure lots will disagree. But it’s just daft.”

But what Fitzpatrick and others have overlooked is DeChambeau adds finesse with his power game. Last season, he ranked 10th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting and at Winged Foot he ranked inside the top three in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (2nd), Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green (1st) and Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (3rd) on his way to victory. He joined Vijay Singh (2008 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational) as the only two winners who ranked inside the top three in these three categories since 2004.

“I would love to have a conversation with him about it and say, Hey, man, I would love to help out. Why couldn't you do it, too? You see Rory and DJ doing the same thing, too. They're seeing that distinct advantage, and I feel like it's great are for the game of golf,” DeChambeau said.

“I don't think it takes less skill. I'm still putting it great; still wedging it mediocre, the same, maybe a little bit better. It shows out here that I'm still hitting fairways.

“I do hit a couple errant shots like on 9 today, but I do hit a lot of fairways, I still hit great irons, and I make a lot putts. I still think there is a lot of the skill in that.”