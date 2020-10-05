Coody carries family legacy into TOUR debut

When the starter welcomes Parker Coody to the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, even ardent observers might not recall his berth in the Round of 16 at the 2019 U.S. Amateur, which he made with another Coody, his twin brother Pierceson. That’s right. One-eighth of the players remaining at the historic Pinehurst Resort last year were Coodys.

This year, Pierceson won the Western Amateur, considered by many to be the second-biggest prize in amateur golf, and Parker won one of the top collegiate events, the Southern Highlands Collegiate. That latter accomplishment came with a special perk: a sponsor exemption into this week’s PGA TOUR event.

But victories in prestigious amateur events earn the attention of only a small sliver of golf fans. If the Coody name sounds familiar, it is likely for another reason. A win that came almost 50 years ago, but that is commemorated annually with the Champions Dinner at Augusta National.

It was in 1971 when their grandfather won the Masters Tournament. Charles Coody, a U.S. Air Force veteran from the small West Texas town of Stamford, beat Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller by two strokes that spring in Georgia. It was the last of three titles Charles won in a career that spanned 629 starts.

Charles’ grandson is now making his first. And Charles’ son, Kyle, who played at Texas and a couple of times on the PGA TOUR, will caddie for his son at TPC Summerlin.

“I want to play as well as I can and see where I stack up,” Parker said from Austin. He knows the learning curve will be steep. “I think one of the things I try to work on is having zero expectations. There’s nothing else I can do.”

What would Charles tell his grandson now, on the eve of his PGA TOUR debut? The same thing he told Parker’s brother long ago, when the family was gathered for a wedding at Barton Creek, a big resort and private club in the hills west of Austin. Parker and Pierceson were on the driving range, and Pierceson was having a hard time, as boys learning the golf swing do.

Charles thought about what to do. He thought even more carefully about how to do it.

“I just went over and sat down with him and encouraged him,” he said. He wasn’t being a retired TOUR pro with sage advice. He was being a grandfather.

“All you’ve got to do is believe in yourself,” he told Pierceson that day. He would tell Parker the same thing now.