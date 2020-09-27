-
-
How to watch Corales Puntacana, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
September 27, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 27, 2020
- The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship takes place this week. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship begins Sunday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
MUST READS
Long looks for second TOUR win, motivated to get to East Lake
Lashley feels good after Saturday 65
O'Hair off to strong start after 'really hard recovery'
McCumber has good energy at Corales Puntacana
Win probabilities: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
Grillo, Como aiming for winning combination
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.