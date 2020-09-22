Same coach, different approach: Grillo trying to become next Como student to win on TOUR

Emiliano Grillo was at a Caribbean resort while Bryson DeChambeau was bashing his way to a U.S. Open victory on Sunday.

Winged Foot, where DeChambeau was the only player to finish under par, is one of the game’s most stressful tests. The venue for this week’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship is a stark contrast, an idyllic setting with six holes that run along the Caribbean Ocean.

The contrast in their locales last weekend parallels the different styles of these two PGA TOUR winners.

“(Bryson) is very intense. He’s 200% into everything about golf,” Grillo says. “I’m more of a relaxed, easy person. I’ll work hard but I’m not going to put in the extra time that Bryson does. That got him to where he is at the moment, and I just have a different way of seeing my job at different times.”

They do share one thing in common: a swing coach. Both work with Chris Como, the Dallas-based instructor whom DeChambeau effusively praised Sunday for guiding him through the radical transformation of his body and game.

Como’s ability to assist one of the game’s most obsessive tinkerers, and another student with a more laid-back approach, is credit to an under-appreciated aspect of coaching. It’s not just what you know, but how you convey the information to your students. Como can be give DeChambeau the data he craves or tailor his teaching to Grillo, as well.

“Chris is always 100% into it. He adapts to your personality,” Grillo says. “I’m super different to Bryson and we both really match well with (Chris). That’s what makes him very special.”

Grillo said he isn’t planning a Bryson-esque transformation – “I enjoy a lot of other things, and I don’t think adding weight for my job is a priority,” he says – but he has been helped by Como’s instruction. Whereas DeChambeau loves to rely on Trackman readings and his background in physics, it has been a simple key from Como that has benefitted Grillo.

“It’s actually very simple,” Grillo said. “I’m hitting the ball with my right hip, creating space for the club (to travel through impact). It was a feeling that I was trying to do and find it, and he did it super easy for me.”

Grillo and Como started working together at this year’s PLAYERS Championship, the last event before the season was paused by the coronavirus pandemic.