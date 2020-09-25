-
Highlights
Win probabilities: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
September 25, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at Corales Puntacana
2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Hudson Swafford (1, -12, 15.6%)
2. Luke List (T2, -10, 14.4%)
3. Mackenzie Hughes (T5, -9, 8.3%)
4. Sepp Straka (T5, -9, 6.8%)
5. Adam Long (T5, -9, 6.4%)
6. Sam Burns (T9, -8, 6.1%)
7. Sean O'Hair (T2, -10, 6.1%)
8. Justin Suh (T2, -10, 5.7%)
9. Xinjun Zhang (T5, -9, 5.1%)
10. Patrick Rodgers (T9, -8, 4.3%)
Biggest movers in Round 2 (in terms of win %):
Positive moves:
1. Luke List (+12.1%)
2. Hudson Swafford (+10.9%)
3. Adam Long (+5.6%)
Negative moves:
1. Scott Harrington (-4.2%)
2. Sepp Straka (-3.5%)
3. Tyler McCumber (-3.3%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the U.S. Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.