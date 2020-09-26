-
How to watch Corales Puntacana, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
September 26, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship takes place this week. (PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship begins Saturday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
