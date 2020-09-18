-
How to watch U.S. Open, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
September 18, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Flyover
Winged Foot Golf Club
Note: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Round 2 of the U.S. Open begins Thursday from Winged Foot. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBC); 5 p.m.-7 p.m. (Peacock). Friday, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. (Peacock); 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC). Saturday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (Peacock); 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (Peacock), 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
