  • Georgia Bulldog group seeing red

    English, Todd, amateur Thompson only morning group with all three under par at U.S. Open

  • Davis Thompson, an amateur from the Universiry of Georgia, shot 1-under 69 in Round 1. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)Davis Thompson, an amateur from the Universiry of Georgia, shot 1-under 69 in Round 1. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)