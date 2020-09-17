-
Highlights
Cut prediction: U.S. Open
September 17, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- Rory McIlroy sits with the third best odds to win after his opening-round 67 at Winged Foot. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
2020 U.S. Open, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +2.56 strokes per round
Morning wave: +2.78
Afternoon wave: +2.34
Current cutline (top 60 and ties):
70 players at +2 or better (T57)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 4 over par: 28.7%
2. 3 over par: 25.0%
3. 5 over par: 19.4%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Justin Thomas (1, -5, 27.2%)
2. Patrick Reed (T2, -4, 10.7%)
3. Rory McIlroy (T5, -3, 10.0%)
4. Jon Rahm (T14, -1, 6.6%)
5. Xander Schauffele (T8, -2, 6.6%)
6. Matthew Wolff (T2, -4, 5.3%)
7. Louis Oosthuizen (T5, -3, 3.1%)
8. Thomas Pieters (T2, -4, 2.8%)
9. Bryson DeChambeau (T14, -1, 2.5%)
10. Harris English (T8, -2, 2.3%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the U.S. Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.