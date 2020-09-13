-
How to watch Safeway Open, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
September 13, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 4 of the Safeway Open begins Sunday from Napa, California with a massive 35 players within six shots of the lead at the start of the day. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
Harold Varner III, Jamie Lovemark
12:50 p.m. ET
Phil Mickelson, Andy Zhang
1:30 p.m. ET
Russell Knox, Sahith Theegala
4:20 p.m. ET
Harry Higgs, Sam Burns
4:50 p.m. ET
MUST READS
Race to the finish is on for young and old at Safeway Open
Higgs' walk-off albatross sets up title push
Mickelson helps 18-year-old Bhatia stay loose
Champ reflects on year since Napa win
CALL OF THE DAY
